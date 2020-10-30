To the editor:
The Gloucester School Committee has worked with dedication and thoroughness in evaluating the options available to meet the needs of the Gloucester schools and our students. The East Gloucester project has been a priority since 2016 or earlier. I attended a number of related School Committee meetings, sub-committee meetings and City Council meetings as I followed the arduous efforts to determine the most effective and fiscally responsible method to meet the obligation. I am thankful and positive in the results.
The concerns brought forward in the Gloucester Daily Times were, as I recollect, soundly investigated and considered. The work of the committee in seeking to address the many concerns and obstacles was very difficult.
I am hopeful voters will recognize the benefit of the proposal and the advantage we have at this time when loan rates are to our benefit. I am grateful for the citizens who are willing to serve on the School Committee and undertake such serious responsibilities. Please vote yes on Question 3.
Karen Budrow
Gloucester