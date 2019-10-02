To the editor:
Recently, there has been a notable uptick in concern from the immediate neighborhood regarding a proposed elementary school at the field between Green Street and School House Road. While there are several important issues that the opposition has rightly brought up (concerns about increase in traffic, light pollution, and loss of green space for nearby neighborhoods), none are unique to that site. The Veterans’ site has the same, if not more severe, drawbacks. However, at Green Street, there are many benefits that seem to go overlooked.
An elementary school is in session only six hours per day, 180 days per year. Even adding on time for before- and after-school activities, that’s still only eight hours during less than half of the days in a year in which the building is utilized near capacity and off-limits to the community at large. The rest of the time, including every weekend, holiday, and all summer long, an elementary school is a community and neighborhood resource.
That means that the new parking lots become a place for street hockey, roller blading, bike riding, basketball, and snow emergency parking for neighbors. And the new nearly 10,000-square-foot playground (more than twice the size of the current playground on site) and combination baseball/football/soccer fields become available for neighborhood kids, students, and youth sport leagues. Any trails blazed into the nearby woods for use by science classes become scenic walking paths for nearby residents.
The list goes on. But suffice it to say, the “development” of the site into an elementary school would be nothing like the development that has taken place at Gloucester Crossing and Fuller. This would not be wall-to-wall pavement. It would not be delivery trucks before sunrise and patrons through bedtime.
Nevertheless, I can appreciate that, after living through the creation of Gloucester Crossing and the demise of Fuller, those who live closest would prefer not to have this last major parcel developed at all. Even an elementary school will begin its life as a loud construction site.
However, if any of the neighbors think that Gloucester Public Schools is the only entity looking at the development potential of that site, they are incorrect. If they think that, if the new school doesn’t come to Green Street, they are immune from a real estate developer swooping in with a pile of cash to throw at a city that is in dire need of capital funds, housing units, and commercial tax base and turning those nine acres into another 200 units of housing and/or retail space, they are not looking at the big picture.
I can remember a time in my life when the woods next to Fuller School would “never be developed” because the “city would never allow it” — and we can talk about that next time we run into each other at Market Basket.
In the meantime, as the Building Committee discusses which location is best for our new elementary school, I urge everyone to remember that any negative impacts at Green Street are not unique to that location and, in any event, they are immensely outweighed by the benefits such a school would bring.
Joel Favazza
Gloucester
Member, Gloucester School Committee
