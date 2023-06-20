To the editor:
A nightmare woke me up the other night: my son was in a huge crowd of bicyclists screaming my name! He had been in an accident involving a car. After a while it turned out that he was mostly all right, thankfully.
In reality, he is an avid biker who had a bad accident a long time ago when a car ran a stop light and hit him as he biked fast downhill. He survived by vaulting over the car, all 6 feet, 3 inches of him, and sustained only two broken thumbs and a shattered big toe that was repaired with a wire by a fine surgeon.
So why am I having this nightmare now as a result of an accident so very long ago?
A recently instituted Massachusetts law stipulates that motorists have to give cyclists a 4-foot clearance when passing them. In my recent experience this can be very scary. The other day I had to cross the median to pass four bikers. Abiding by the law as I was, I had to cross the median and ducked in just in time as a car came toward me from the other direction.
To safely share the road with bikers please take care! I have three suggestions:
1. Only one or two in a tight row and allow two car lengths of space for motorists to tuck in after passing you. Other bikers should follow in groups of two with two car lengths of space between them to allow motorists to duck in after them.
2. Include road sharing in bike and auto education.
3. Motorists should be patient and wait behind the bikers until cars coming from the other direction have passed before they try to pass the bikers.
We may all sleep better that way!
Eva Korpi
Rockport