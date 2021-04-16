To The editor:
I have been walking the Halibut Point Park loop happily since 1978. Today my walk took me past the construction taking place. I counted 32 trees cut down in order to enlarge the parking lot. I imagine that if you asked most high school students, they could relate that trees quietly convert carbon dioxide to oxygen without any assistance from humans. As we walked the trail we saw that a large number of additional trees were slated to be removed to modify the entrance trail. I’m sure that there are park officials sitting in their Boston offices who could explain why my thinking is faulty and that spending $2 million taking out natural growth to enlarge a parking lot and straighten a perfectly good trail through the woods is consistent with the commonwealth’s push to become carbon neutral. The destruction of nature at taxpayer’s expense and the inattention to our role in the coastal ecosystem is very disturbing.
Neil Glickstein
Gloucester