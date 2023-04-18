To the editor:
I emailed Mayor Gregg Verga last week regarding flying the Christian flag during Holy Week. I was extremely disappointed with his response and could not imagine why any mayor would decline flying the Christian flag in any city here in the USA, where it is estimated that 63% of the U.S. population is Christian.
He was more than willing to fly the LGBTQ flag, because, in his words, “The only flags the city raises, other than the United States and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag, are flags which symbolize a governmental message pursuant to a mayoral proclamation or city council resolution. The city’s flagpoles are not available to the general public to raise flags that reflect personal or individual interests or messages.”
LGBTQ is a personal/individual interest as is religion, so if you can’t hang all the flags, then don’t hang any.