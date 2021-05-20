To the editor:
In response to the May 14 letter to the editor (”Mayor should be a model for respect, professionalism”) that advocates for yet another city of Gloucester code of conduct, I offer a strong word of caution.
According to the writer, “The city’s Human Resources Department has incorporated these core values in its previously established policies, procedures and management tools.
“These include the city’s Policy Prohibiting Harassment and Discrimination, professional bi-annual training on this policy, the city’s Civility Resolution as contained in the Code of Ordinances, and the Human Resources Department’s Standards of Professional Communications. In addition, these core values underlie the mayor’s recent ordinance that reactivated the Human Rights Commission.
This last result was born of a productive partnership between the mayor’s office (through the Human Resources Director) and the City Council (through Councilor Gilman).”
What is the purpose of adding yet another document to this long list?
Right now the recently introduced proposal for another, to me unnecessary, code of conduct is being weaponized by some against the current mayor. It is a double-edged sword. Weapons cut both ways.
In the ensuing fracas, especially during an election season, there’s no telling who else will feel the effects of the proposed policies.
There’s real work to be done. This endeavor is counter-productive at best. As a taxpayer, a constituent, and as a person who genuinely loves this community, I suggest proper use of the established polices, protocols and legal avenues that already exist be utilized for grievances, and let’s move on.
Linda Brayton
Gloucester