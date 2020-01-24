To the editor:
The article in the Jan. 23 edition of the Gloucester Daily Times (“A safer Nugent Stretch?”) proposing sidewalks on Route 127 was both revealing and troubling, and requires a rebuttal.
Rockport Selectman Donald Campbell’s statement, “People are constantly walking back and forth (on the highway) at night and during the day,” is not correct. For 10 years, I have regularly driven this stretch of Route 127); it is rare to see a pedestrian on this mile-long, lonely long stretch of barren highway, day or night. Walking along individual sections of Route 127 can be hazardous because of puddle areas created by the recent surface paving. What the article fails to disclose are the high costs for construction, plus expenditures for maintenance, including snow-clearing in winter. Putting mile-long sidewalks on both sides of 127 would be an utterly wasteful enterprise. Who pays the price? Who will benefit?
The article also fails to mention the potential threats to wildlife as our dwindling open spaces would be further threatened and devastated. What’s next? Condos? Shopping malls? Rockport and Gloucester are already overbuilt, and we are paying that price with limited parking space, beach and municipal over-crowding plus summer traffic issues every year. Time to pull out and abandon this folly.
Nathaniel S. Johnson
Rockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.