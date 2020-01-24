Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 44F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain ending overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.