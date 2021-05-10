To the editor:
I’m writing to state an opposing opinion to the three May 15 Town Meeting articles proposing term limits for the office of selectman. I firmly believe all qualified candidates, either incumbents or newcomers, should have every right to seek re-election or first time election anytime the opportunity presents itself.
To ban individuals from seeking office after completing three three-year terms seems very anti-democratic to me. My Webster’s dictionary defines democracy as “the principal of equality of rights, opportunity, and treatment.” The office has already been stripped of small stipends, eligibility of health insurance benefits and now outright banishment comes off as punitive and petty.
Term limits, for example, on the presidency and mayor of New York City hardly compare to the non-partisan town elections to a board of five members in Rockport. Yearly elections provide accountability and term limits in the form of judging a candidate by his or her qualifications and/or record in office. In addition, if a given voter dislikes a candidate for any reason they are free to vote for somebody else. Even if you fall into the category of liking the candidate but feel they have served long enough and others deserve a chance to serve, the same remedy applies.
Disenfranchising any citizen from running disenfranchises all citizens depriving the electorate of potential candidates they may wish to support. Running for office is something we should be encouraging not attempting to block. Good candidates willing to serve three years for nothing and willing to accept the inevitable criticism should not be told by the system that they are no longer wanted or needed.
Speaking of pre-term limit chief executives, President Theodore Roosevelt’s words on public service titled “The Man in the Arena,” which also applies to women, written over a century ago are worth reviewing. Perhaps Google it for perspective.
Instead of candidate suppression here is something all of us can do to make town government better. Commit to voting with our feet and showing up at town meetings and at the polls. Voter turn ut at recent town meetings and elections has been disappointingly low. In June 2019 the elections attracted 673 voters for 11.70%. September 2019 Town Meeting drew 391 voters or 6.8% and last year’s 2020 soccer field town meetings (albeit during COVID-19 restrictions) found less than 200 in attendance. Why should more show up? I can think of 30 million reasons. This is roughly the dollar amount of the town’s annual budget. Out of 5,700 registered voters those low percentages allow a caring but minuscule minority to decide how and where our money is spent.
Town meeting is said to be the purest form of democracy -- straightforward self government. Our elected and appointed leaders schedule town meetings on days and at times the most voters can potentially attend and all are given an opportunity to speak and vote their preferences. Polls are open all day. There simply could not be a worse time to coldly turn our backs on those who have given of themselves and their time for the good of the town for so many years. We’re better than that!
Mel George
Rockport