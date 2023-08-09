To the editor:
No wonder “the fishermen are wary of the off-shore wind turbines” now being proposed (“Fishing industry reps raise concerns about wind energy areas,” Times, July 19). In nine out of ten countries, where these off-shore wind farms are located, the fishermen can’t fish anywhere near them.
Where are they planning to destroy the ocean bottom to lay the infrastructure to get the energy created by these wind farms to land? And what do they plan to do with these turbines in 29 years, when they are no longer viable? Just leave them there? They’re huge!
We have some of the best fishing areas in the world. Why destroy them? I just don’t get it. “You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows” (Bob Dylan).
Sue Waller
Rockport