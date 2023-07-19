To the editor:
I work for an agency that services special needs individuals on the North Shore. The man I work with is a longtime resident of Gloucester.
A couple of weeks ago he wanted to go to the beach. So I took him to Plum Cove which is near where he lives. The only parking there is a lot across the street. It says it is for Gloucester residents. To ensure that the man I work with was safe I parked in the lot. He is a Gloucester resident. When we returned to the car there was a ticket for $75 on the windshield.
I mailed the city the ticket with a check for the full amount with a letter explaining the situation. I also sent a letter to the mayor, City Council, the chief of police and the officers who handle parking. I’ve received no response from any of them. However, the city did cash my check.
He had a good time going to the beach that day, but unfortunately we won’t be doing that again.
Way to go, Gloucester!!!
Robert Haskell,
Peabody