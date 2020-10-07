Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Becoming windy with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 72F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 48F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.