To the editor:
There are so many good arguments against approval of the debt exclusion (Question No. 3 on our ballot) for a new school on Webster Street. City Councilor and former Chief of Police John McCarthy’s warning about traffic congestion in the neighborhood came from his years of experience in public safety. It echoed my first thought seeing the plan: some child darting between cars in the blivit fish of traffic, trying to get to the parent on the other side.
The ordinances of the city again and again cite safety, open space, livability and neighborhood as essential building blocks of our lives. All of these have been swept off the table in advocating for the new school. The structure is like a huge hex nut screwed down into a neighborhood of tiny Legos. The destruction of Mattos Field, one of the city’s heirloom neighborhood creations, by itself should have stood as all the warning needed about the city’s loss of its bearings. Who is Gloucester? What is Gloucester? Where is Gloucester?
Are we just The Gloston Plan that is behind the invalid approvals of development that we have been fighting the last several years? The city is counting on that development, and by and large has been able to force through committee instance after instance of housing for a population yet to be manifest.
The “poor planning” that everyone seems to agree lies again for years behind this vote now includes the ongoing poor planning of forcing – bullying -- boards and councils to do the will of “the city.”
I don’t believe I, and the group I speak for – the rising percentage of the city who are homeowning seniors – can absorb what’s coming with the debts facing us. My car is 19 years old. My 1946 homemade house with crawlspace below and above has never been remodeled, only maintained. I just finished paying off my last sewer betterment. I personally did or paid for the essential labor of recovering 5 feet of road 90-feet long opposite my house from 40 years of growth so that cars could safely enter and leave my driveway. $4,000.
I’m 77. My lungs and shoulders are shot. I can’t do most of my own heavy physical work any more, but I aspire to the ideal of “aging in place,” the place being a 900-square-foot cinder block house on a tiny lot. At 50 I drove alone from the East Coast (I’m originally from Lynn) to Anchorage, Alaska, to take a job I really needed in a place I had no desire to live so that I could have health insurance and eventually come home with an adequate retirement. It’s called “working class ethic,” and it’s getting short shrift in all the dealings I’ve seen in City Hall since I first got involved there. Gloucester’s “comfortable” will remain comfortable, and “Sefatia’s seniors” will remain in the care of the city, state, and feds. Working-class seniors like myself, meaning to remain self-sustaining and independent contributors as long as possible, meanwhile are invisible. I just refinanced with cash out (not much) my mortgage from 11 years ago, so that I could try to “replace myself” in maintenance and outdoor chores I’ve always done myself. In a time of alleged high unemployment, it is difficult to find workers at all, let alone any I can afford on my fixed income.
I don’t want much. I want to keep my dog, and his yard, be able to pay for outdoor work and heavy maintenance. I’m “old style,” but there are many of us, and will be more in our aging population. We won’t be moving into Gloucester Crossing condos. We won’t be moving in to Cameron’s. Gloucester will import families to fill those apartments. Gloucester will import families to fill the classrooms of the new school, as the school-age population declines. We will become a city of public housing/Section 8 and the “comfortable.”
There is NOTHING for working class seniors who don’t have extended family except standing in line twice a day to be milked. Skinnier and skinnier we get, but still we are milked.
And speaking of community values, proposing to name the dinky astro-turfed play yard on Webster Street “Mattos Playground” is an insult of epic proportions. How dare they? For shame!
Linda McCarriston
Gloucester