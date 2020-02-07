To the editor:
I’ve been driving Nugent Stretch in and out of Rockport for more than 55 years, night and day in all kinds of weather and have never seen an accident or any kind of problems.
That’s 365 days per year, two trips per day, or 730 trips per year.
Over 55 years, that’s 40,150 trips.
Even as a child, my parents took us kids for a ride and an ice cream cone many days and evenings.
And again, we never saw any problems on the stretch.
Give it a little sensible thought — I’m sure you’ll agree, especially if you are a Rockporter and made many trips on the stretch.
We’ve got enough problems on the roads now. We do not need or want more!
K. White
Rockport
