To the editor:

It is with amusement that I read “postal stamps going up to $.58” in the June 1 edition of the Gloucester Daily Times.

As far as I am concerned they can scrap the post office all together.

In a week I don’t get five pieces of legitimate mail. The box is stuffed to overflowing with flyers, advertising and requests for money ... junk that I must sort and dispose. (A major source of trash, I suspect.)

Legitimate mail and subscriptions can now all arrive by internet; bills paid through online bill pay.

Think of the trees we could save.

Ellen Canavan

Rockport

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you