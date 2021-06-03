To the editor:
It is with amusement that I read “postal stamps going up to $.58” in the June 1 edition of the Gloucester Daily Times.
As far as I am concerned they can scrap the post office all together.
In a week I don’t get five pieces of legitimate mail. The box is stuffed to overflowing with flyers, advertising and requests for money ... junk that I must sort and dispose. (A major source of trash, I suspect.)
Legitimate mail and subscriptions can now all arrive by internet; bills paid through online bill pay.
Think of the trees we could save.
Ellen Canavan
Rockport