Letter: Not again, Mr. President!

To the editor:
In March and April of 1975, I watched in stunned silence as the armies of North Vietnam swept into the Central Highlands of Vietnam and in a matter of days drove the South Vietnamese Army from Kontum, Pleiku and Ank Khe en route to the coastal city of Qui Nhon. Places well known to me where I had fought, and where some of my comrades died, over the same ground barely five years before.
Thousands of soldiers and more than 400,000 civilians fled from the enemy in the Central Highlands to the ocean and then were forced to turn south and continue to flee along Highway 1 with the North Vietnamese in hot pursuit. Then the North Vietnamese joined with other North Vietnam armies that raced south from Danang. Quickly and inexorably they raced down the highway to their ultimate goal, Saigon. And by the end of April 1975, they were there. I watched in anger and helplessness as visions of South Vietnamese soldiers jumping onto overcrowded freighters, helicopters or any other mode of transportation that would enable them to flee the onslaught of the enemy. Who could forget the heartbreak of people desperately trying to scale the fence of the U.S. embassy compound begging to be taken to safety and being denied. Finally ending with that iconic photograph of a lone Army helicopter atop the embassy roof, its rotor blades whirling, while a line of people struggled in vain to be rescued, and then were abandoned. I thought of all the thousands of interpreters and other South Vietnamese personnel who fought with us, shoulder to shoulder, for 10 years, only to be abandoned as we rushed to save our own hides at their expense, and I said never again.
Yet even as I sit here, 46 years later, I am confronted with exactly the same scenario, albeit in a different country. I watch with anger and rage as again, those who fought and served with us through another conflict, this one for 20 years, are in the process of being abandoned, again! The pictures are haunting, again, people, their faces etched with fear and pain, trying to scale the barbed wire, again, people hanging precariously to the outside of huge cargo airplanes in the vain hope that they somehow will be dragged into the airplane to safety only to fall hopelessly to their death as the plane departs. Such is their desperation.
Are we again reneging on our promises to those interpreters and others who stood by us by leaving their fate to the hands of the Taliban who will not show these “traitors” any mercy. All this while our leaders wring their hands and spout legal arguments about having to vet and investigate these brave interpreters before we can transport them to safety. Isn’t the fact that they have served shoulder to shoulder with our soldiers enough vetting? The time for excuses is over. We can and must evacuate all of our Afghan interpreters and their families NOW! I know that I speak for many of my fellow veterans when I say that the time is now. We cannot delay. Evacuate them to a secure location and vet them there!
And I have a possible solution to the problem. Evacuate as many as we can to the United States. House them and their families temporarily in active duty or National Guard posts, such as Camp Edwards, part of Joint Base Cape Cod. Almost every state has a Camp Edwards where refugee interpreters, their families and others can be safely housed out of harm’s way. They can be housed, fed, medically treated and secured in military barracks where the processing can take place. To supplement the manpower (and woman power) that would be needed to conduct all the processing I would suggest myself and my fellow veterans, from all wars as volunteer staff members. We are trained, well-disciplined, familiar with the chain of command and we are fellow veterans to those Afghan interpreters and others. Volunteers who can help them fill out their forms, assist them with their interviews, guide them through the steps of processing and help them communicate. We can be there for them when they need somebody. We know them, we have been there and we can relate to them which I would submit would help these refugees relate to and settle down in their new life. If one more refugee or family can be safely evacuated out of the war zone with my help then I am willing to be the first volunteer and I call upon my fellow veterans to also volunteer, even if only for a short period of time. They were there for us, now it’s our duty to be there for them.
Mr. President, this nation must undertake to quickly correct this wrong, before it’s too late. If Never Again becomes Again, how will the world ever trust us? This must be done now. Duty and honor should be the only outcome.
Mr. President, the time to give the order is NOW! Another failure is not an option!
Mark L. Nestor
Gloucester