To the editor:
“Southern trees bear a strange fruit,/ blood on the leaves,/ blood on the root,/
black bodies swinging in the Southern breeze,/ strange fruit hanging from the poplar trees…..”
This 1937 song was written by Abel Meeropol (also known as Lewis Allan), who was haunted by a photograph of two lynched black men hanging from tree branches. It's been performed over the years by Andra Day, Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, Diana Ross, UB40, Jeff Buckley and many others. In 1999, Time magazine named “Strange Fruit” as "Best Song of the Century.”
Nothing's changed in 83 years but the methods of killing black Americans.
Nan Andrew
Gloucester