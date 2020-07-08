To the editor:
There is no shortage of opinions regarding our current crises of COVID-19 and the anti-racism movement. I am grateful for the opportunity to read and learn my neighbors' perspectives. I see no easy way out of either crisis. I do see hardworking, courageous and compassionate people working to alleviate the pervasive suffering in both situations. I see creative solutions from multiple angles. We need this.
I believe we face a reckoning in our country: to examine "normal" and whether we want to "go back." Can we remake some of our institutions and rebuild some of our belief systems to focus on people over profits? Can we reconsider past heroes with new perspectives? Can we look more toward the common good instead of what is good merely for one's self and family? Now more than ever, it is clear how interdependent we are, and our survival depends on cooperation.
I am simultaneously heartened and disheartened by my fellow Americans. We are generous. We create beauty and joy despite loss and grief. We also continue to diminish our fellow citizens based on the color of their skin, while simultaneously denying it happens. We fear an honest discussion of our racist legacies because it is painful, and because it forces us to look at our own privilege. Now is the time to wake up and create a more just and equitable country: a country that is more in line with the values it extols. Crisis is danger but also opportunity.
Heidi Wakeman
Gloucester