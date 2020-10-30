To the editor:
As a former principal here in Gloucester for 11 years and a teacher of grades one and two for 14 years, I witnessed both the space and learning requirements of our students change over time. The curriculum has become more challenging but the buildings have not kept pace in providing adequate space for children who need to learn demanding new skills.
Science and technology are now part of the MCAS exam. Our schools often have no extra space to outfit a science room. This means experiments have to be set up and then put away in the already-crowded classrooms which have little space or storage for science materials. This takes time away from student learning in science and bogs down the lesson. A dedicated science space would have all materials safely stored and easily accessible.
The same is true for rooms needed for small group instruction, testing, meetings, and art and music which frequently have no dedicated spaces. The art or music teacher may need to gather all materials needed that day (often stored in a closet) hoping nothing has been forgotten that is necessary to teach the lesson. They will spend the day either scooting from classroom to classroom behind a cart holding their materials or use a space such as a stage to teach. Our principals are very sensitive to these issues and do everything possible to accommodate students and teachers. There are challenges for everyone: students, teachers, administrators and parents. That’s the reality when buildings are outdated.
The Gloucester Public School IT department does a remarkable job making technology accessible, which is now used in every subject area. That’s no easy task due to old construction and electric outlets that are too few and inadequate. It gets more complicated with the need to provide all technology - smartboards, video, fast internet and more. While technology requirements are increasing our aging buildings are providing us with fewer options.
If your family has lived here for a long time, then you know it was most likely your parents or grandparents who found themselves at this same crossroads. During the 50s and 60s the citizens of Gloucester decided that they needed to make available the funds to consolidate the many small schools across the city into modern buildings, now East Gloucester, Beeman and Veterans schools. They believed in the “social contract” or the premise that their own schooling was provided by taxes from earlier generations and they were committed to using their tax dollars to provide better facilities for their own children and future generations.
Now it’s our turn. Current and future students will benefit from new schools with better classrooms and more technology access, more dedicated spaces for enhanced learning and overall improvements that keep them engaged and enthusiastic learners, and most importantly: help them become contributors to our increasingly complex world. That’s what our parents, grandparents and great grandparents hoped for us when they made the right decision not to keep what they themselves had, but to provide a path for better learning with improved facilities. They knew this, and you and I know it too.
Vote YES on question 3
Ellen Sibley
Gloucester