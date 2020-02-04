To the editor”
I am interested in the Jan. 22 article “A safer Nugent Stretch?” and a Jan. 24 letter of response (“No need for Nugent sidewalks”) by Nathaniel S. Johnson.
I have regularly ridden my bicycle around the Route 127 loop since 1978. Nugent Stretch is always a safety concern in my mind in that there is little shoulder and vehicles travel at high speed. In those years I have very seldom seen anyone walking the road but regularly encounter other cyclists. Passing those other bikes or being passed is always dangerous. I agree with Mr. Johnson that a sidewalk is a waste of money. However, if safety is a concern, a dedicated bicycle lane connecting to the lanes that Gloucester has already designated would, in my mind, be a much better use of construction funds.
Encouraging the use of human-powered bicycles adds another mode of transportation and avoids fossil fuel consumption. It encourages people to get out of their cars and get some exercise and a safe bike lane is a tourism draw. I can’t see any downside and the safety, climate, exercise and tourism advantages seem so obvious. I encourage our decision makers to consider this request as the best use public funds and effort.
Neil Glickstein
Gloucester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.