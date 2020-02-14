To the editor
Is there a name that makes you stop, reflect and pause as thoughts, memories, or a lack thereof, cause feelings to arise in pride or sadness or even anger? Do you then feel deprived or even confused as to why it is so? For me it is the name of my great uncle, Joseph Santos Mattos. He is a memory, a story that grew over many decades from a cacophony of disjointed facts, comments and images that slowly morphed into a real and vibrant person who once was alive, animated but now is a cherished memory.
I recall those countless nights as a child when I stayed at my grandparents’ home on Abbott Road in East Gloucester. Sleeping in the front bedroom, which had been that of my uncle Bob, awaiting the time for my prayers, I would stare at those two pictures on the dresser. Two uniformed soldiers there, each having a different look, neither of whom did I recognize. Yet I stared at them, one with a stalwart look of strong determination and the other with an amazingly disarming smile looking straight at me. It was years before I realized that the determined looking one was my grandfather, Manual Mattos while the infectious smile belonged to his younger brother Joseph S. Mattos.
As I grew older, the only information I had been given was from my mother as we drove along the Route 128 extension. She would simply point and say, “That’s the Joseph S. Mattos Field.” Who is Joseph Mattos, I thought, I can’t see a field? Sadly that was all I got and, as children do, I simply let it slip away from thought. No one spoke of Joseph; perhaps it was all too painful?
In later years we summered on Wheeler’s Point and I would drive around town. I noticed a small sign on a post by the old bus station that read Joseph S. Mattos Square. What was this and what of that fishing boat called the Joseph S. Mattos? Try to imagine the feelings, the thrill and the pride that overwhelmed me as I began to realize just who those two soldiers were! My elation, which seemed unquenchable, slowly gave way to dismay and consternation as I learned more of Uncle Joseph. Just 16 years old, imagine, and he enlisted in the Army with his mother’s consent. I try to grasp the sense of patriotism that prompted Joseph to sign up and his mother, my great grandmother Mattos, to do as she did! Think of yourself at 16; think of your own son or daughter at sixteen! All this as the United States was plunged into World War I following the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria.
I now envisioned the hell of trench warfare, mustard gas, machine gun fire and the nightmare of lying in blood soaked mud, your blood, wounded and dying. Where does one’s mind go at that moment? They say a soldier only thinks of survival in the heat of battle but how could not Joseph recall his home, his Gloucester? Could he have been thinking of his family, friends, the Boulevard, or perhaps Wingaersheek Beach? Perhaps all of these with desperation and longing that may only come once in a life, at its end. I despaired. As life inevitably overcame me, the question of Uncle Joseph remained an untended wound that I was powerless to heal, like an unfinished painting or an unresolved symphony that hangs in ethereal limbo, endlessly.
Not so long ago I was aroused from my morass when my cousin Lisa Templeton and my friend Dina Hamilton began sending me information about the revitalization of Mattos Field. It was a burgeoning grassroots effort being spearheaded by Patti Amaral. I watched closely as the project grew and grew till it’s culmination in October of 2018 with the rededication of the Mattos Field, originally dedicated in 1935. I was honored to speak on behalf of the family, which I did with utmost pride and gratification. That day has remained a joyous memory with pictures here on my desk to remind me, joyous that is until I received the devastating news. Barely six months after we all stood together to honor Joseph Mattos, were we told that the field was to be bulldozed under to make way for a new school to be built in its place! Oh yes, the stone and plaque are to remain, but will anyone actually notice it?
Now as I do not now live in Gloucester I cannot effectively comment on all the nuts and bolts that are involved in the placement of and building of the new school or the alternatives. But I can say that I have heard enough offerings to know that there are indeed viable alternatives. There is no need to deny Joseph’s memory its open space, as I understand a violation of Article 97, and render it unnoticed in the daily scurry. I can indeed tell you that the site is crowded enough without increasing the local traffic in a rather reckless fashion. It is also evident that crossing either the Route 128 extension or Eastern Avenue or worse, the intersection there, presents a danger to any student who lives close enough to be denied bus transportation and thus forced to walk to the school. That may well also mean a line of cars, driven by concerned parents, to be added to the inevitable increase in school bus traffic! Dare I say, “Poor planning?” Really, those highly paid engineers and planners should be able to get together with the representatives of the city and come up with something better!
It is all so lovely for an ambitious politician to look forward to a beautiful photo op in front an imposing new building ... but at what cost? Will Gloucester sacrifice the hard-earned tax dollars of its citizenry for political gain at the peril of children? Is that photo op worth bulldozing the memory of one of those whose sacrifice has allowed us to build our cities and our schools? What are we teaching, continuously higher tech while smothering the truth of how we got here?
To all who are part of this, do not render the past irrelevant, to be forgotten. For if you do, you are condemned to repeat the same mistakes of ill planned growth that has plagued us all so many times in the past. Further, from the Mattos family across the country, we charge you do not be so callous as to forget the blood and tears left there on the battle field in France and elsewhere, by our venerable heroes. If you do, it will be their blood that you bulldoze under there on Mattos Field. It will be the blood of Joseph S. Mattos; it will be our blood and tears! It may yet one day be your own tears when, looking back in retrospect, you lament, “We should have done it differently; we should have remembered and learned from our past”! With our deepest and most sincere plea we ask, “Do not bury the memory of our beloved uncle and hero, Joseph Santo Mattos.” Please!
Jay Enos
Middleborough
