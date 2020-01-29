To the editor:
The Jan. 27 letter from the Rockport School Committee (”Override criticism inaccurate”) would have been better addressed “Dear Stupid Taxpayers.” In it, the School Committee chose to attack the messenger, Wally Hess (”Rockport Schools do not need an override,” Jan. 23) rather than refute his financial analysis. I find their letter offensive. As an old lady who pays for the schools without using them (free money, if you will) I would like to understand: the need for another fifth grade teacher when fifth grade enrollment is down and projected to go lower, and the use of extra buses to pick-up “choice” students dropped off around town.
They have plenty of reserves to get through another year. We, the taxpayers, could use the time to adjust to the increases we must absorb for the DPW’s new garage.
Next year we can evaluate the input from their study along with their budget to determine a proper future. I might suggest adding a business manager to their staff.
Ellen Canavan
Rockport
