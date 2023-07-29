To the editor:
It was unfortunate that Ethan Forman’s article “Councilor’s absence raises questions” (Times, July 27) failed to ask the right questions. Most of the article discusses the fact that Councilor at-Large Jamie O’Hara attends City Council and other meetings remotely. The implication is that this diminishes his ability to represent his constituents even though there is no evidence to support that conclusion. Councilor O’Hara is also criticized for having a colleague take out papers for his re-election. Again, this is perfectly appropriate and has no bearing on Mr. O’Hara’s competency to serve or dedication to the City of Gloucester. These are made-up issues, no doubt raised by people who find Mr. O’Hara’s aggressive advocacy on behalf of his constituents to be upsetting in their quest to maintain the status quo.
I first spoke with Mr. O’Hara after writing to my Ward Councilman Scott Memhard. I was trying to generate some support for the improvement of Gloucester’s private roads. I had previously communicated with Mayor Greg Verga about the issue but, contrary to his prior election year promises, he swept the issue under the rug by delegating responsibility to a Study Committee whose only results have been to conclude, there’s nothing the city can do. Scott Memhard was even less responsive. He neither answered my inquiry nor responded to my follow-up letter asking why I got no response. He did, however, show my letter to Jamie O’Hara who immediately followed up with me and spent significant time working through possible approaches to the problem.
When assessing whether Councilor O’Hara’s absence due to his work obligations is worthy of criticism, we should ask, not whether he attends meetings remotely, but whether his input at meetings is effective. We should also ask whether his responsiveness to constituents exceeds the norm of his fellow councilors. From what I can tell, he is a strong and effective advocate for the needs of his constituents, although that sometimes puts him at odds with the several do-nothing councilors who are quick to criticize him for non-substantive reasons.
Mayor Verga's lost my trust, and this year’s vote, by reneging on his campaign promise to begin fixing the shameful condition of the city’s (private) roads. My councilman, Scott Memhard, has failed the basic test of an office holder by failing to respond to a constituent’s inquiry and refusing to make his position on a crucial city issue known. He won’t get my vote again either. Councilman O’Hara, on the other hand, stands out among the city’s leaders as both dedicated to improving the city and as an honest and reliable representative of all his constituents. That he attends meetings remotely is irrelevant to the real question: is he an effective representative and advocate for the city and his constituents? The answer, I believe, is yes, Councilman O’Hara exceeds expectations and deserves to be re-elected.
Bob Rosenblum
Gloucester