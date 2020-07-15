To the editor:
There is a great discussion going on in Gloucester — as well there should be — focused on reopening the schools. Only, it seems to me, it is misfocused on masks or not and whether their being worn will damage our children. Children are resilient. They will deal with wearing masks quite successfully if we as adults deal with them straightforwardly.
Sure, masks are an annoyance. They may even classify as a pain. But a loss of freedom? What freedom is lost? The “freedom” to not get sick? The “freedom” to not make others sick? Masks are indeed a more immediate protection than wearing a seat belt and most people, children and adults, have learned to use their seat belts without losing sleep over them.
If parents and adults deal with masks as a simple step in good self-protection and an opportunity to come together as a whole community to be caring about and cooperative with everyone else, children will follow suit. In fact, kids may lead this effort in some instances. They may even have fun competing with each other for the coolest mask!
The larger issue it seems to me that we need to address is how we reopen our schools safely — for children, for teachers, for staff, for parents. How do we do this? How do we fund this? How do we support teachers in their efforts to teach children and have the multitude of resources they need, from PPE to educational resources? Can we in fact do this?
This, it seems to me, is what the many-faceted discussion ought to be about.
Sunny Robinson
Retired public health nurse
Gloucester