To the editor:
In the past 25 years, school and town officials proposed 21 Proposition 2 1/2 tax overrides consisting of five permanent tax overrides plus 16 debt exclusions. Rockport voters approved and paid more than $5 million in extra tax payments. Specific to Rockport’s public schools, tax overrides were proposed in 1997, 2001, 2004 and 2011. Voters opened their wallets to a total of more than $2 million in additional school tax payments.
In 2017, school and town officials appeared to be ready to try and solve the challenges facing Rockport’s public schools, including a decade of declining school enrollment. Superintendent Rob Liebow and Colleen Coogan of the School Committee announced a joint meeting with the Board of Selectmen to consider the future of Rockport and Rockport’s schools.
Liebow and Coogan encouraged the public to participate in this public meeting. They wrote, “A joint meeting with town selectmen is planned for August. Among other things on the agenda will be a discussion of the town of Rockport’s vision, which will affect, and be affected by, the future of the Rockport schools. Stay tuned for details. We would love to see you there.”
Is there a more important topic for school and town officials to address than Rockport’s future and the future of Rockport schools? Apparently there was because this meeting was cancelled with no public explanation. School and town officials further indicated that this topic is not a priority to them, because during the past four years, they never rescheduled the meeting.
While Rockport officials shunned the challenge of the future the schools, Gloucester officials embraced the challenge. They determined the best educational experience and facilities that they could obtain for their children’s education. In November, 2020, well-informed Gloucester voters responded enthusiastically to their leaders’ hard work, approving a school debt exclusion to secure a $25 million competitive grant.
Jim Destino, former chief administrative officer to Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, wrote in the Gloucester Daily Times that “the Gloucester School Committee made the correct financial decision to consolidate elementary schools as the student population has decreased 30% over the last 10 years. It’s the right thing to do for our children, our city, and our long-term financial health.”
Rockport also needed school and town officials to work together to develop a plan to structure, sustain, and strengthen Rockport’s public schools for the long term. Instead, they will endorse a short-sighted override of $777,000, forecasted to last only five years ... maybe.
Chip Ford, executive director of Citizens for Limited Taxation, when referring to excessive use of tax overrides, stated, “Initially, I thought it was bad budgeting. But, now I think it has evolved into a way (for towns) to spend more than what’s available by letting problems develop until they reach crisis level, and then going to the voters (wallets) for more money.”
Fortunately, school and town officials do not make the final decision on tax overrides. Only voters can decide. Before casting a vote on the $777,000 school tax override, voters will evaluate the merits, or demerits, as to how officials handled the school challenges. Voters will further decide if officials allowed the current school issues to reach a crisis level.
A yes vote at Saturday’s Town Meeting suggests officials handled the current school issues with merit, that voters do not believe there is urgency to develop a plan for the future and that a $777,000 school tax override is a thoughtful and reasonable approach.
A no vote sends a message to officials to make Rockport schools their top priority over the next year, and then return to the 2022 Annual Town Meeting with a real plan (including any tax override amount needed to achieve the plan) that provides for the long-term success of Rockport’s schools.
Steve Sheehan
Rockport