To the editor:
I can’t profess to be a grammarian or a legal expert, but I am having trouble understanding the common verb “to be” in the context of the Republicans’ allegation that because Donald Trump “is” not now president of the United States, he therefore should not have to defend himself against the current impeachment charge against him for the crime of inciting an insurrection.
As I understand it, under U.S. constitutional law, when a “crime” or “supposed crime” is committed, and investigation of said “crime” provides a possible perpetrator of crime, or suspect, (hereinafter “suspect”), a charge can be filed against said suspect. If said suspect no longer has the same job or elected position of trust as s/he had when the crime was committed, suspect is still charged with the crime, presented with appropriate evidence, and then tried.
The same is true outside of government. For example, if accountant “A” embezzles from a company and embezzlement of funds is discovered after A leaves employment from company, A can still be charged with the crime of embezzlement and go to trial for same at a later date. Likewise, if a bank heist is planned, the perpetrator of that crime can be charged and go to trial after the fact as well. If a more despicable crime has occurred, like murder, and evidence points to a suspect, that person is charged with the murder that was committed, regardless of what job or position that suspect had at the time of the crime, or has at the time of trial.
My point, if not obvious, is that when a crime or suspected crime is committed, it is very unlikely that anyone gets charged while the crime is actually occurring, but is charged after the fact, and goes to trial after the crime was committed. This happens regardless of the suspect’s job status at the time of the crime or at a later date.
A person elected to the position or job of president does have a unique job, but is not above the law. The rule of law applies to all of us equally. People change jobs or have positions that expire all the time, and even if they change jobs, they are still accountable for their respective actions, criminal actions as well, that they performed when they held their past jobs or positions. Criminals or suspects are not free from prosecution because they changed jobs or at the time of their trial hold a position different from that which they held when they committed a crime or atrocity in the past.
Surely, there can be no doubt that our Founders did not intend to give the president of the country carte blanche to do whatever he or she feels like in his or her final days or months of office, without holding him or her accountable. If that were the case, the president would be totally unchecked in his or her respective last days of elected office, which office has an expiration date. The insurrection happened on Trump’s watch and at his urging and he should be judged by the U.S. senators and either found innocent or held fully accountable under the law. The issue is not about the simple verb “to be” - who is or was president on Jan. 6, when the insurrection happened, or on Feb. 9, when his impeachment trial begins in the U.S. Senate. The issue is about a future point in time — the future of our democracy — that depends on how the government adjudicates this crime that happened on Trump’s watch.
Roberta Aptt
Gloucester