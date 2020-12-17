To the editor:
To quote from Lee Swekla’s letter (“Speak your truth”, Dec. 11): “Speak your truth while you can because if someone lies to you over and over and speaks to you loud or long enough you will start to believe it.
After a while you will conform and you will hear only one voice, and that is an un-American agenda.” In fact, truer words were never spoken that so accurately describe the sad state of our country under the constant barrage of outrageous and oft-repeated lies by Donald Trump and his minions.
Finally, American voters have spoken their truth: 81,283,009 of them “rigged” the election for Joe Biden.
Donna Lardiere
Gloucester