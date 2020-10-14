To the editor:
Gloucester is blessed with a bounty of open spaces and recreational opportunities: from beaches to ball courts and playgrounds to woodlands, our city has it all! Are you interested in protecting and advocating for these integral parts of Gloucester? The Open Space and Recreation Committee is seeking new members. This group of committed citizens meets monthly to create and implement a plan for the city that will (among other tasks): ensure the existence and access to open space in perpetuity; recommend planned city growth . . . in a way that fully contemplates and strives to maintain the functions, values, uses and vision for open space in Gloucester; and promote awareness and use of open spaces through a descriptive inventory.
Open spaces include parks, beaches, woods, the waterfront and the Boulevard. Recreation is considered ball fields, playgrounds, skate parks, bicycle infrastructure, boating, fishing, and the dog park.
If you are looking to serve your community in a satisfying manner, consider membership on the Open Space and Recreation Committee. Meetings are monthly, via Zoom. Our next meeting is Wednesday Oct. 14, at 4 p.m.
Heidi Wakeman
Open Space and Recreation Committee
Gloucester