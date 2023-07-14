To the editor:
The world has become so complex, the threats to our survival so daunting, and our political system so broken that many Americans are so frightened that they see no alternative to putting their faith in a incompetent demagogue with an empty promise to make America great again.
Citizens still have the means to save our democracy. They can vote in primary elections, which are now controlled by political parties because so few others bother to vote. They can demand that their leaders get money out of politics and restore government of the people, by the people and for the people. They can become active in political parties and insist that they work for good government rather than on just winning.
Good government depends on citizen participation. If we lose our democracy, it will be because we haven’t bothered to save it.
Milt Lauenstein
Exeter, New Hampshire