To the editor:
Your opinion page sometimes carries letters from readers questioning why so many of us write to challenge the Trump administration on many issues, but, especially, on its robust withdrawal from the world in which we live. Occasionally, even I, a pretty liberal guy, find myself in agreement with those challenges.
But not any more. A president who threatens the World Health Organization with reduced funding in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is a terribly failed president whose threatened action will guarantee more deaths, not only in our own country, but around the world.
Trump’s threat to withhold funding from WHO confirms our diminished world leadership and underscores what much of the world feels about us ... that we have lost our way and no longer deserve the respect we once enjoyed.
Make America Great Again? Are you kidding me?
Make America Good Again first.
Warren Salinger
Gold Canyon, Arizona
