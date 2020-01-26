To the editor:
In a recent letter to the Gloucester Daily Times (”Rockport schools do not need an override,” Jan. 23), Wally Hess suggests that a Proposition 2 1/2 override request for school funding to be made at the upcoming Rockport Spring Town Meeting should be rejected on the basis that school choice costs are driving the need for an override and that the results of the Cape Ann Study for Education will obviate the need for an override.
Both statements are incorrect.
Readers of the Times should know that Mr. Hess (a former Rockport Finance Committee member who resigned rather than attend a hearing requested by the Board of Selectman to discuss ending his appointed service on the committee ahead of its term, failed candidate for selectman and withdrawn candidate for School Committee) has presented the information covered in his letter on at least three separate occasions at School Committee meetings, where both the methodology and conclusions of his “detailed study of (school) choice” (which he admitted were based on files he retained on his personal computer from his days on the Finance Committee) were reviewed and found to be both inaccurate and unrealistic.
Mr. Hess, who has no connection with the current Cape Ann Study for Education, also misrepresents the goals and likely outcomes of the report due in early April, despite having been repeatedly corrected on this point. The initial CASE study report is focused on defining a common understanding of the challenges that face Cape Ann school systems and identifying areas and options that increase educational opportunities for students in Rockport and Gloucester. Savings may or may not ultimately result from sharing resources, but the characterization of this work as saving enough money to delay an override is reckless and misleading.
School budgets are detailed and complex, built from the ground up, line-by-line in public sessions every year. They sit at the intersection of federal, state and local needs and mandates and often compete with other funding needs of a town. They are nearly always the single biggest cost center of a city or town. Long-term School Committee members know that these factors often result in gross simplification in debates about school costs on social media, where some vent their frustration with cost increases by focusing on special education or choice students.
To ensure the public has every opportunity to understand how a budget is built and why an override is needed this year, in addition to our regular budget meetings a special budget workshop was held on Dec. 11 and covered by a front-page article in the Times. A copy of that presentation and a 13-page primer on how the school budget is built can be found on the front page of the school website at www.rpk12.org.
The Rockport School Committee takes the request for a Proposition 21/2 override very seriously. For the past eight years at every public budget session, it has identified the conditions that would trigger a request and the projected request date. Thanks to a superintendent who has 30 years of school budget management expertise, a supportive town, and experienced and critical School Committee members, the override request to be presented is the first in ten years, and will allow the town to enjoy the benefits of a remarkable school system while realistically planning for the future with data from the CASE report, collaboration with its nearest neighbor and consultation with its state representatives.
Michael Kelley, chair
Nicole Altieri, vice chair
Colleen Coogan
Rick Drost
Cathy Reilly
Rockport School Committee
