To the editor:
The town of Rockport can continue to feel justifiably proud of its public school system. Competitive, high-achieving and ambitious, it continues to be a highly desirable learning environment that achieves much with a limited and carefully spent budget.
At the start of the current COVID-19 pandemic -- while other school districts descended into confused, protracted discussion on how, when or even under what conditions could they return to learning -- Rockport’s teachers, administrators and support staff immediately came together (and remain together) to launch a virtual world of education in compliance with the requirements of state education authorities and in full support of the equity required for access by all students. All put the students first, ahead of any union or bargaining unit paperwork or technicalities. We continue to see virtual class attendance that approaches 100%. In a world of imposed isolation, it turns out that young minds are still eager to learn.
The town of Rockport can also feel reassured by the actions of its School Committee. The first town department to host a public meeting online, it has worked diligently to communicate with the public and to ensure that the school system remains responsive and focused on the needs of the students within its care during an extraordinary and unprecedented challenge. Although separate and distinct from other town departments by state mandate, it works hard to collaborate with all town boards, committees and representatives. It remains singularly focused on its charter to support the emotional, social and intellectual development of children in its care, but takes its responsibility to be a good neighbor with town government seriously.
In that spirit, the Rockport School Committee -- after extensive, painful review -- has recognized and unanimously concluded that the challenge facing the tourist-based economy of the town of Rockport (and its citizens) in restarting after the pandemic subsides is so great that it cannot go forward with its request for a $899,000 Proposition 2 1/2 override when Town Meeting ultimately resumes this year. This decision was not arrived at lightly and will require substantial sacrifice of all school community staff to implement in order to replenish the critical reserve fund that triggered the override request in the first place. It’s going to be difficult to achieve, but the School Committee’s focus remains clearly on the students, and the town should be proud of the school department’s staff in willingly sacrificing what had already been hard-earned for the greater good.
The ramifications of this decision will mean the override the School Committee will pursue in a year’s time will be higher -- but the costs will not be dramatically different for the average taxpayer. The School Committee stands behind its fully transparent and public budget, the need for a fully predicted override (now the first in 11 years), its responsive and admirable staff and all of the students in its care. It also stands in solidarity and partnership with the town. Together we will endure this time and ultimately prosper.
Michael Kelley, chairman
Nicole Altieri, vice chairman
Colleen Coogan
Rick Drost
Cathy Reilly
Rockport School Committee
