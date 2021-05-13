To the editor:
This Saturday at Rockport Town Meeting, a second motion on Article 5 will request a Proposition 2 1/2 override request of $777,336 to fund the Rockport School System. A vote for the override at this meeting will allow this request to be put fairly before every citizen of the town on the June 22 ballot, ensuring every voice is heard and every vote counted in considering the request.
The override has been extensively reviewed and approved unanimously by the Rockport School Committee and the Board of Selectmen and approved by the Rockport Finance Committee. Tracked and anticipated for more than a decade, it will enable the school system to replenish its reserve fund, continue to provide exceptional opportunities for area children and plan for the future.
Since 2012, Superintendent Rob Liebow has employed a build-from-the-ground up budgetary approach presented in a format that enables line-item detail in the school’s annual budgeting efforts. Each year, in multiple public sessions, the document is used to defend each expenditure request and to project when an inevitable override would occur. An override request is triggered when the reserve is projected below a minimum amount that was set more than a decade ago.
The override request was originally planned for last year, in the amount of $899,000. As the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold, the School Committee opted to delay its request to the town by one year. This was made financially possible by budget reductions of $276,593 consisting largely of benefits and rights already earned contractually by the Rockport teaching, administrative and support staff being given back voluntarily to support the school. This unprecedented act of collaborative support showcased the strong relationship our school employees have with our school system and the commitment of the school to be a partner with the town in managing challenging times.
The school now needs the town’s help.
The last override for the schools was $536,000, passed in 2012. Thanks to prudent spending and the ongoing support of the town, it was stretched to last from its original five years to 12. We plan to stretch the 2021 override in a similar fashion, and have begun long-range planning efforts to explore options with neighboring districts to expand offerings for our students that may eventually allow for some cost sharing.
The override request was created by a superintendent with more than 35 years school budget expertise, vetted by a School Committee with aggregate experience of more than 30 years reviewing school budgets. It has been tracked and projected for more than a decade in public session and is unavoidable given that the underfunding of the schools requires the schools to dip into its reserves annually. Despite this transparency, a small group cynically labeling itself as supporting education continues to distribute an alternate set of numbers misstating per pupil cost, the impact of School Choice and the intentions and status of a draft of our long-range planning efforts (the CASE study), put on hold when the pandemic struck.
In 2020, the organizer of this group attempted to claim in the Gloucester Daily Times that the then-pending override should be delayed because the state would be reimbursing Rockport for $260,000 in transportation costs and savings of $500,000 is SPED costs with the release of CASE. Despite being corrected repeatedly in public on both points (and neither coming to pass), he continued to advance this narrative and others. This year, to avoid a repeat of such claims or others, the School Committee released a working copy of the CASE report, which has not been reviewed or approved by its Rockport-Gloucester steering committee or either district’s School Committee. In April, in a public email to Rockport’s Finance Committee, the group’s organizer acknowledged that he was circulating an altered version of the released working document to like-minded individuals to encourage a rejection of the override. While differing viewpoints are encouraged and supported, the town’s citizens deserve better.
The School Committee urges every town member — whether they are interested in supporting the schools, continuing a multigenerational community in Rockport or ensuring that everyone’s voice is heard rather than just those representing special interests -- to attend town meeting this Saturday and vote to place the override on the ballot in June.
Michael Kelley, chair
Nicole Altieri, vice chair
Colleen Coogan
Rick Drost
Cathy Reilly
Rockport School Committee