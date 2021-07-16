To the editor:
I write in support of Wally Hess’ letter of July 14 (“Time for Rockport School Committee to make changes”).
Not only is the fact of decreasing enrollment becoming to great to ignore but all the financial analyses show too little money gleaned per child in school choice to make up the shortfall -- we heavily subsidize these students -- and for the many friends and supporters of the schools (and there are many) that was a very tepid vote margin. Eight, I believe, was the final count.
I would suggest that vote should never have been on the ballot and should never have come before Town Meeting. In an effort to be accommodating, our town moderator allowed the motion before Town Meeting with some COVID-19 excuse. We, however, are suppose to operate under “Robert’s Rules of Order.”
Under Robert’s Rules the previous motion, withdrawn a year ago, would have had to be “moved to a time certain.” Had it been so moved, it would have required no intervention by the moderator and would as a matter of course been printed on the warrant. The Rules are for everybody.
So having squeaked through with the help of influential friends — and my hoping we didn’t just get fleeced — It is time for the School Committee to do some real work with all our money.
The very override procedure itself was an invention of the Legislature added to the Proposition 21/2 law after the ballot proposal passed.
The people voted for communities to live within their budgets.
Ellen Canavan
Rockport