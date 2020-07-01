To the editor:
While conflicts over the use of public lands currently rage in many parts of the country, here in Lanesville we have our own public lands conflict. The beautiful quarry area that includes Vernon’s, Nelson’s and Klondike have become extremely desirable destinations. Social media provides easy access to what we hear referred to as “the lake by the school” as carloads by the dozens arrive from all over New England.
Along with COVID-19 risks (large groups close together with few masks), the fire danger mandates the recent decision by the city to close the woods. Neighbors find fire pits with ashes still warm from the night before. Safety issues also include cars speeding, driving the wrong way on High Street, and drunk drivers.
Residents regularly find large piles of trash, including dirty diapers and even a towel with feces in a neighbor’s yard. Many of us feel unsafe and no longer use the area. We question the bacteria count of the water.
Our ward councilor, Val Gilman, works closely with neighbors and abutters, listening to issues and communicating to city administration concerns like litter, new graffiti and fires. Thank you Val!
Going forward we will address the management of this desirable area that we, the residents of Gloucester, collectively own. A viable strategy requires clear rules and a constant presence. Our ward councilor is planning Zoom community forums to brainstorm how we can work with the mayor and the city administration to safely reopen our quarries for all to enjoy.
Laurie Urie
Gloucester