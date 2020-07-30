To the editor:
We in Massachusetts now have the opportunity to advance the Safe Communities Act into legislation that will protect all the members of our communities, including immigrant persons and the police themselves, from unwarranted interference by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This is because the Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee of the state Legislature has favorably reported out this important bill to the Ways and Means Committee for consideration and passage by the entire Legislature.
Representing three different local organizations, we unequivocally support this urgent human rights legislation and welcome the opportunity to share information about this community safety opportunity.
We of Cape Ann Local Action support the Safe Communities Act because this legislation is very important to our North Shore communities and to the state of Massachusetts and because this legislation would prohibit local police from doing ICE’s work, it is important for public safety, effective use of resources, safeguarding human rights and creating a coherent statewide policy around law enforcement.
Public safety: It is essential to our public safety for all residents of our state to feel comfortable reporting fires, crimes -- including domestic violence -- calling police or an ambulance and then being able to deal with the police straightforwardly. Currently residents who are not citizens are often afraid to engage with the police or the courts at all. This has not only personal health and safety consequences for them, but it also leaves crimes unreported and unaddressed. All residents are endangered when victims and witnesses are afraid to come forward. On the other hand, policies that strengthen relationships with law enforcement make everyone safer. Police are free to do community policing, not act as ICE agents.
Resources and expense: Our local law enforcement agents have limited resources and should not be spending their time acting as federal immigration agents at Massachusetts taxpayers’ expense. We need them to be free to keep our communities safe and to maintain good communication with all residents. Police chiefs across Massachusetts agree that local officers should not ask about immigration status. This legislation, which prohibits police from asking someone about their status, notifying ICE of a person’s arrest, and requires the police to inform a detained person of their right to not speak with ICE, helps accomplish this. It also prohibits detention contracts with ICE.
We need a coherent, statewide policy: People don’t spend their time in just one city or town. They may live in one town, work in another, help an elderly parent in a third. This is why we need a statewide policy to protect residents wherever they are rather than town-by-town patchwork regulation.
As noted above, dealing with issues of domestic abuse becomes a particular concern. In Gloucester for 20 years we have worked vigorously with our mayors, the City Council, school department, social service agencies, and especially the police to have a thorough, humane, compassionate, realistic and effective citywide response to domestic violence. That is: to use the strength of the law to the fullest extent possible but at the same time to urge those persons who have suffered abuse to seek social service and legal assistance for themselves and to urge those accused and convicted of abuse to seek behavior-changing counseling. Currently however the fear of negative immigration actions restrains persons who have suffered abuse from turning to the police for assistance. This is not because of negative behavior on the part of our police, but rather the atmosphere of fear of immigration retaliatory measures from ICE. Our police want to continue to intervene to move all parties toward assistance; they do not act as immigration officers nor do they want to. They want to continue to act in the realms of community policing for all residents of our community.
Thus the Coalition for Prevention of Domestic Abuse hopes to see this legislation passed so our police department and social service agencies can continue to intervene effectively in these cases. And if someone does need to engage in an immigration related interview they can be made aware of their rights to have legal assistance presence during that interview.
The Essex County Community Organization (ECCO): ECCO works throughout Essex County to promote the welfare and dignity of the citizens who reside in our communities. Here on Cape Ann, our local leaders have met with social service agencies, law enforcement and local government officials to assure that our community is safe for all of us. Passage of the Safe Communities Act would be one more tool we have toward this goal. It would support our police officers, our immigrant neighbors and our community in general. It would assure us that people who pose a danger to others could be held accountable while providing an amount of safety to those who report incidents to local authorities. We need to work together to build safe, compassionate neighborhoods here on Cape Ann, and throughout our State.
Human rights: Massachusetts has long been a leader in human rights. Let us continue to earn that distinction by standing up for the dignity and safety of all our residents. Please join us in urging our local state representatives and senators to support this legislation, and bring it to the House and Senate floors for a vote before the end of the legislative year July 31st.
Deborah Frontiero
ECCO North
Gloucester
Sunny Robinson
Coalition for the Prevention of Domestic Abuse
Gloucester
Lisa Day-Copeland
Cape Ann Local Action
Beverly