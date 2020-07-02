To the editor:
Last December, I wrote a letter to the editor in which I said people who were not terrified by Donald Trump’s actions, arrogance, incompetence and dishonesty were not paying attention — and that was before the coronavirus pandemic turned the entire world upside down.
Now, it is very easy, at least for me, to get really snarky, obnoxiously cynical, and even downright mean, when it comes to writing or talking about Donald Trump.
That is because I agree with Noam Chomsky that Donald Trump poses an existential threat to the very survival of, as Chomsky recently put it, “organized human life on the planet.”
So, with no snarkiness, no cynicism and no meanspiritedness, let me explain why the prospect of a second Trump term terrifies me and why, I believe, it should terrify every American who loves their kids and grandkids.
In the three-and-a-half years that Trump has been in office, he has launched an all-out assault on numerous arms control treaties and nuclear nonproliferation agreements that have been instrumental in preventing nuclear war —either intentional or accidental.
Trump loudly denounced and walked away from the multilateral Iran nuclear deal the Obama administration negotiated in concert with Germany, Britain, France, Russia, and China, despite the fact all the evidence indicated the Iranians were complying with the terms of the accord.
A little less than a year ago, Trump unilaterally walked away from the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty negotiated by Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev in the 1980s. That treaty is widely recognized for, and credited with, having dramatically reduced the risk of nuclear war in Europe.
More recently, Trump walked away from the Open Skies Treaty that Dwight Eisenhower negotiated with the Soviets in the 1950s after the downing of U.S. spy plane over Soviet territory.
The treaty set up guidelines and parameters that allowed the Cold War adversaries to communicate with one another about the kinds of unarmed reconnaissance and intelligence gathering flights they each routinely carried out. The treaty, and the communications it allowed, went a long way in preventing the kinds of misunderstandings and miscommunications that could have easily resulted in nuclear Armageddon being unleashed upon the world.
Donald Trump walked away from two effective arms control treaties negotiated by two Republican presidents for reasons few arms control and nonproliferation experts understand or agree with.
What people need to know is Trump made clear recently that if he is re-elected, he intends to abrogate the New SALT Treaty when it comes up for renewal in 2021. The GW Bush administration initiated the treaty negotiations, and the Obama administration concluded those negotiations and signed the treaty.
Trump intends to walk away from it if re-elected.
All of this begs the question, “Why?”
I think the answer lies in a question Donald Trump asked on the 2016 campaign trail.
What was the question Donald Trump asked his fellow Americans back then?
Donald Trump asked aloud, “What’s the use of having nuclear weapons if you can’t use them?”
Like I said back in my December letter, if you aren’t terrified by Donald Trump, you really aren’t paying attention.
Michael Cook
Gloucester