To the editor:
I think Pigeon Cove has pretty much the same flavor as when I was growing up. The other day, I drove past my childhood home that borders the ocean. I looked at the mouth of the harbor that I had seen for years and years as a child. I remember how I would kneel at my bedroom window after the lobster boats had awakened me. I would see the boats heading out to find their buoys and pull up their lobster pots and I would smell the ocean air. The air would waft so clean and so crisp as I became part of that early morning.
Back then it so happened that I was entering a fifth-grade class in our Pigeon Cove School that had been all boys since grade one. No matter, because after we got to know each other, I played kickball with the best of them. Our teachers had to have much expertise because they taught two grades in one room. I became an elementary teacher and realized that had been no small task!
The playground was wonderful. Kickball reigned for a long time before school, during recess, and many times as a physical education class. We girls also brought tennis balls to school and would throw them up against the side of the building as we chanted words to match the game. Back then, the girls would come into school from one entrance and the boys from another. No matter — it was the way things were.
I cannot say that the era in which I grew up was anything idyllic. World War II was raging. A young man in town, older than I, went to war and never came back. I remember the gold star hanging in his mother’s window. My dad, wearing an armband, would go to the fire station and meet with many men to discuss action to take concerning the war. Our house was on the coast and each day a Coast Guardsman would patrol back and forth on the ocean side of our house. I know I have written something of this at other times, but the memory remains so vivid! There were times I was frightened about being on the coast.
However, Rockport and Pigeon Cove remained safe havens as we were growing up. Speaking of my dad, he knew how much I loved baseball and he brought me to a sporting store in Gloucester to pick out my very own first baseman’s glove. I spent many days playing sandlot baseball and softball as I was growing up. There were no places for girls on the boys’ teams back then, but we had plenty of schoolyard games. I was born too soon for Little League!
My grandson had texted me this morning and these floods of memory flowed throughout my mind. We always wonder about things and circumstances when the floodwaters of memory flow from “way back when.” My “way back when” is a long time ago, but how precious that time was, and is, to me. Someone could say to me, “What makes you think that anyone would be interested in reading about the times in which you grew up?”
Well, no matter. They might have been right there with me.
Mary Jane Lane
Rockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.