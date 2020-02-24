To the editor:
Gloucester is starting to resemble a spoiled kid, the one who’s parents replace their toys as soon as they break. “Don’t worry, sweetie, we’ll get you a new one.” Rather than take the time to teach them to value and care for their things, they teach them that everything can be replaced by running to the store and buying a new one.
If I worked for the state and had the power to give millions of dollars in grants, I wouldn’t give one to Gloucester to build a new extravagant, overpriced school. Like the spoiled child, we need to learn to value and care for what we have.
Do fancy new buildings teach children, or do our hard-working, underappreciated teachers teach children?
The city is looking to take Article 97 off the table in order to take Mattos Field to build this new school. Again, reminding me of a kid, this one, the bully.
Recently, I asked a simple yes-or-no question, “Has the idea of fixing our neighborhood schools been visited?” My question, not answered, rather, skirted around. People wonder why you can’t get folks to public meetings, here’s the perfect example. I’ve heard, “It’s a done deal, my showing up at City Hall isn’t going to change things.” I can’t blame them for not coming, it does seem like the only one’s benefiting are the architects, developers and contractors. Democracy has left the building and been replaced by a script. I’d love to know who’s writing it.
Laurel Tarantino
Gloucester
