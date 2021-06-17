To the editor:
On June 22, we vote to decide on whether Rockport needs a permanent school budget increase, an override. But questions abound — what is it, why do we need it now as class size continues to shrink, is it critical for the quality of school and student education, how much will your taxes go up, is it permanent? Behind this fervor are very legitimate concerns by the parents, students and others about regionalizing (not happening anytime soon), school closure (not likely anytime soon) or shortfalls in revenue impacting quality of education if the override is voted down (there are enough reserves for one to two years or more).
The Rockport School Committee is saying now is the time for $777,336 to be added every year forever to our taxes on top of the 2.3% they get every year plus health insurance increases and on top of the $150,000 increase from a few years ago. They had hoped for this in 2020 but the pandemic interfered, to put it mildly. The school budget already significantly exceeds half of the total town budget. With enrollment in steady decline, why so much more money when the last decade has seen a decline of hundreds of students? In part due to declining enrollment, the School Committee finally decided late in 2017 to commission a long overdue study and hired the UMass Donahue Institute to work on this. Rockport partnered with Gloucester in part to explore possible synergies while sharing the cost of the study. The result was the Cape Ann Study for Education (CASE, available online), which was completed last year. It comprises many recommendations and very hard choices we must face to deal with soaring per student costs and shrinking enrollment. CASE was never intended to be in lieu of an override, it was intended to help inform us on timing, need and size of an override. That was the initial stated position of our Rockport School Committee and others. After all, why pay for a study that could impact our educational budget decisions on already high per-student cost and then defer any implementation until after they further raise the already high per-student cost higher still with an override?
Implementing the CASE recommendations in the interim using grants and one-time additions to the school budget could help implement the recommendations of CASE. That seems a better and more responsible way to put taxpayers’ money to work and would give the School Committee time to address the complex ramifications of a shrinking enrollment. I believe the town taxpayers would willingly help bridge that time span. Defer this override, let CASE do what it was intended to do and guide us going forward.
No one is against education. It is an honor and a responsibility to support the Rockport school kids and their futures as was done for all of us in the past. It is a big part of our taxes. It bears mentioning that most parents in this and other towns with one or more kids in the school pay property taxes that are nowhere near the cost of each student; it is only because of higher property tax payers, both year round residents and seasonal, that we collectively as a town can pay for the best we can afford for the Rockport school students -- the social contract. From the Department of Public Works to water treatment to police and fire, only by pooling our resources can this even work. Those “rich people” play a critical role in getting the ball over the line and should never be maligned.
People keep saying we need more families to move in to repopulate the school. True for decades. Nothing done about it for decades. A strategic road map to the future can only start after we know where we are going.
Ian Crown
Rockport