To the editor:
I have a favor to ask of my fellow beachgoers. Is there anyway folks would consider wearing masks at Good Harbor, if only on the boardwalk to and from the beach? It's a narrow lane and I was uncomfortable the other day because I had to wait in the brush (which is not ideal) while people were passing by so that I could safe distance. This is not political, just a request so that we can show each other respect. We've all gotten really good at taking out our own trash and this may be one more way we can show goodwill to our friends and add another level of beauty to our already magnificent gift from nature, also known as Good Harbor.
Eileen Carlotto
Gloucester