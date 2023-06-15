To the editor:
The safety of our local wildlife has been something that I’ve always been very vigilant of. And one of the main conservation efforts of our local area has been the efforts to protect the piping plovers at Good Harbor Beach.
The issue I see is that many people are unaware of the struggles that the nesting plovers go through due to human interference.
I encourage as many people as possible to look into and possibly even volunteer for the protection of this keystone species. Because our beaches could be greatly affected if we don’t keep doing as much as we can for these shorebirds.
Charles Chmiel
Rockport Middle School