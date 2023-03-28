To the editor:
While there are some situations which call for police involvement, our society relies too much on the police as a solution for many issues.
There is no reason why police need to respond to car accidents or minor traffic violations. These jobs can be done by either paramedics and firefighters or traffic enforcement.
In many cases, there is no need for police to respond to mental health crises, these situations should be handled by social workers as much as possible.
For the most part, and there are some exceptions, police should only be used to respond to threats of violence.
Police are also being used to coerce and force people into mental health "treatment" that they either don't want or don't need.
Police are currently serving as the armed agents of the state who will force people to do things under the threat of force and violence. Nobody should be able to coerce other people in this way unless there is an imminent risk to someone's life.
For the most part, we shouldn't be using the police to respond to calls for quality of life issues like loud music, drug usage, loitering, or homelessness, These situations can be addressed using unarmed community workers. Sending armed agents of the state to someone's house or anywhere else just for quality of life issues is unnecessary and doing so can lead to the escalation of minor issues which could have been dealt with in a better way.
We need to try something different.
Matthew Mixon
Billerica