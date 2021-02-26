To the editor:
I live a mile or so from the proposed West Gloucester shooting range. When it was in operation a number of years ago the noise was just bearable for me but not for those who lived any closer.
Closing the woods and trails used everyday by walkers, hikers and bikers seems like too stiff a penalty for residents. I do not understand why the Gloucester Police Department does not use one of the systems that are digital and in use by other departments. “Laser Shot” is one such company and there are many others out there. Perhaps they have investigated the option? In any event, I wonder how many times a year our police department has had to draw a weapon and actually fire it. It just seem that this sort of thing has become unnecessary with the improvement of digital training systems.
William Taylor
Gloucester