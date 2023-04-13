To the editor:
Politicians everywhere, including here in Gloucester, send greetings on social media for every obscure event or holiday to their constituents during the year — from Kwanza to Earth Day, to National Avocado Day, and of course Pride Month. However, the mayor of Gloucester shared nothing during Passover, Holy Week, or Easter Sunday on his social media.
He was not alone. To the best of my knowledge, not one city councilor in Gloucester recognized these holiest of days for the Christian and the Jewish community. The vast majority of the population of Gloucester is Christian. Holy Week is a sacred time — and not one elected Gloucester politician recognized it. Who exactly do these politicians represent?
Keep in mind that Christians are the most persecuted people on Earth today. I should not have to mention the history of discrimination and oppression of the Jewish people around the globe. The United States was built on Judeo-Christian values. When Judeo-Christian principles are abandoned, evil eventually ensues. When Christianity was stifled in Europe, we got communism, fascism, and Nazism.
What will we get in Gloucester and across America if we allow Christianity and Judeo-Christian values to die?
These politicians in Gloucester preach and demand tolerance and diversity — but they clearly do not practice what they preach.
Alex Destino Jr.,
Gloucester