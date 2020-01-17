To the editor:
I am writing to applaud the Rockport Public Schools’ administration for its handling of the scary incident that occurred last week in the Rockport Middle School. I have two sons who attend that school, and the news of the violence was scary and disturbing. I was so comforted when I realized how professionally the staff handled the incident. From addressing the medical needs of the victim; to placing the school in lock down until the situation was calmed; to working with law enforcement and handling the media parked outside of the school, all of the staff of Rockport Public Schools, from the superintendent down, deserve kudos.
My continued prayers of healing for the young people involved in this incident, and their families. They are so young to be dealing with so much stress and fear in their lives. Let’s all hug our children a little tighter, and be thankful for the teachers and staff who take care of them when we drop them to school.
Thank you, again, staff of Rockport Public Schools!
Amanda O. Kesterson
Gloucester
