To the editor:
We are bound to be disappointed in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. How could we not be?
They are both good people, good politicians and good leaders. But they will inherit multiple crises that cannot be fixed any time soon. These include COVID-19, the climate emergency, our health care system, which is not nearly what it could be, the long-overdue reckoning with systemic racism, and a severely polarized population.
Almost half the electorate didn’t choose Biden-Harris, and I expect that those people will be highly critical of them, and they will be preparing to be disappointed and attack. We can probably expect some amelioration of the COVID-19 pandemic, but I wouldn’t count on much else. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are about to have the biggest and most challenging jobs on the planet.
I am thrilled that Kamala Harris will be our next vice president. All by herself, she represents unprecedented diversity: first woman vice president, South Asian heritage, Black heritage, and married to a Jewish man. She is a smart and talented person.
Joe Biden’s focus on healing our wounds, bringing us together and getting to work right away on solving the terrible problems that beset our country -- that is refreshing.
The United States has succeeded in creating the conditions that now make it possible to right many of the wrongs that exist in our world. I believe that this is what we all longed for as young people, before we became disappointed and were convinced that our vision was not achievable. Fairness, kindness, opportunity, community, justice.
I believe that the Biden-Harris administration will give us a nudge in the right direction. For my part, I will give them my full support. I will refrain from attacking them and will encourage others to do the same, even when we feel disappointed.
We are already seeing organized groups with real grievances, on the political left and right, who are preparing to be disappointed and to become critical of Biden-Harris when they don’t seem to give sufficient priority to their very real issues. I think that these advocates should keep pushing. But I think that without giving up on our vision, we should try to keep our leaders pointed in the right direction. Don’t let disappointment overwhelm us! And don’t attack our leaders! They are doing the best they can, and that is the best we can expect, for now.
Eric Lessinger
Gloucester