To the editor:
As the coronavirus pandemic gets closer to home, we are preparing for extremely dire situations. We know that the degree of severity of illness and death rate increases with age. As a nurse practitioner with 30-plus years work with elders in our community, I want people to be aware of the MOLST form (Medical Order for Life Sustaining Treatment).
This form addresses important questions of CPR for cardiac arrest, mechanical ventilation with and without intubation for respiratory failure and transfer to hospital. These are interventions done in emergency situations, however, decisions are better made in advance of need.
For residents in a nursing home staying there for comfort measures and supportive care, rather than transfer to hospital, is an option to consider.
If resources are scarce as expected, this is a way to self- and pre-select this type of treatment, decreasing the burden of medical staff making these agonizing decisions.
The MOLST form and additional is available at www.molst-ma.org or at doctor’s offices and hospitals.
They can be completed and signed by patient or health care agent and health care provider. It is immediately valid and should be kept with the patient.
Judith Millar
Gloucester
