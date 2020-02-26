To the editor:
Why are the citizens of Gloucester allowing the School Committee to “dispose of” a publicly deeded open-space green land known as Mattos Field, which is owned by the city of Gloucester?
It’s a green space clearly used by the neighborhood kids, teens, adults and dogs alike. And yes, even the tourists. This land was given to the city (okay, it was purchased for $1) with the restriction by the seller, Cape Pond Ice Company, that it be “used as a Public playground or recreational center.”
It was a generous gift indeed, given with noble intentions so that the neighborhood and greater community could use it that way, forever.
It seems like our elected officials are going to try and get rid of this protection. I was hoping they would protect what we in the neighborhoods use and in fact, treasure. Protect the honor of the intent of the original deed and the family who wanted to keep it that way -- for the children and the teenagers and the citizens of the neighborhood and greater community. Protect public space. Green. Open.
Ask any kid if they want a newer school or an open-space playground to run and play games and play life out. What will they say? Lets keep our blessed Mattos Field. As a grounds for playing for public use, as it has been for approximately 85 years. Let’s honor the clear intentions of the “great grandfather” who deeded it. We are his great-grandchildren.
Benny Blanco
Gloucester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.