To the editor:
I am retired and living in Gloucester. I feel that our democracy is in jeopardy. Many people have lost their jobs and four weeks after being promised money to survive, they are still waiting for the government to send them aid to feed their children and to pay for medicines.
Four billion dollars is needed to make sure all states can prepare for elections in this pandemic, so the experts say, to make sure all who want to will be able to cast their vote for the next president. Congress has allowed $400 million, which is a start. However, all voters will need safe options such as voting by mail, early and on Election Day. We will need additional funding to make sure our November elections are prepared for any and all circumstances.
Catherine Kenny
Gloucester