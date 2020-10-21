To the editor:
“They paved paradise to put up a parking lot.” --Joni Mitchell
This is what has happened to the life I have seen in this beautiful city I call home, Gloucester. I have coached Gloucester Little League for the past 42 seasons. I have slowly seen our “green spaces” disappear as we build our city up. First, it was the high school. We used to have three practice spaces available. Then slowly but surely, more disappeared. The field near the canal, The White Ellery House, Para Research, East Gloucester School, and Fuller. It used to be you could have a field to practice. Now, they are in demand every spring. We compete with girls softball, who have four divisions of players. Little League consists of Major A, Major B, Coach Pitch and T Ball. That is a lot of ballplayers who need fields.
I am all for education. Yes, we need new schools. I just hate to see another beautiful green space be taken down. I have seen all the reports. I have read all the articles. I believe we should keep the schools small and in their neighborhoods. I love to see kids playing outdoors. Be it on the swings, riding bikes, or shooting hoops while their sister or brother are playing baseball or softball at Mattos Field. Please consider keeping our green spaces open and vote no on Question 3.
“Don’t it always seem to go, that you don’t know what you got till its gone.”
Lisa Olson
Gloucester